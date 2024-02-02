Income Tax Payers Alert! e-Filing Portal To Be Down For THESE Days --Check Date, Timings

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has alerted tax payers that e-Filing portal will be restricted due to a scheduled maintenance activity involving technical upgradation of the system. The department has said that this due to this maintenance, e-Filing portal will be down for three days from Saturday to Monday.

"Kind Attention Taxpayers, Please note that taxpayer services on the e-filing portal will be restricted from 2 pm on Saturday (03.02.24) to 6 am on Monday (05.02.24) due to scheduled maintenance activity. Please plan your activities accordingly," the Income Tax India official twitter has posted.

e-Filing Portal will be down from 03 February (Saturday) to 05 February (Monday) and the timings are from 14.00 hrs to 06.00 hrs on these said days.