Income Tax Payers Alert! e-Filing Portal To Be Down For THESE Days --Check Date, Timings

Taxpayer services on the e-filing portal will be restricted for three days starting tomorrow, the Income Tax department has said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 09:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Income Tax department has alerted tax payers that e-Filing portal will be restricted due to a scheduled maintenance activity involving technical upgradation of the system. The department has said that this due to this maintenance, e-Filing portal will be down for three days from Saturday to Monday.

"Kind Attention Taxpayers,  Please note that taxpayer services on the e-filing portal will be restricted from 2 pm on Saturday (03.02.24) to 6 am on Monday (05.02.24) due to scheduled maintenance activity. Please plan your activities accordingly," the Income Tax India official twitter has posted.

e-Filing Portal will be down from 03 February (Saturday) to 05 February (Monday) and the timings are from 14.00 hrs to 06.00 hrs on these said days.

