Income Tax Return: ITR filing deadline to get extended due to glitches

As the Income Tax website faces glitches, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is said to have planned to further extend the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 (AY 2021-22).

According to a report, earlier the last date was supposed to be September 30 and now it seems that the filing of ITR will be extended as the website’s glitches have not been fixed yet. Many users reported complaints about the glitches on social media.

The new IT website was unveiled on June 7 by the Income Tax department to make ITR filing smooth and hassle-free. From pre-filled income tax return forms to quick refunds — the new portal has tons of new features to provide a “modern and seamless experience to taxpayers".

But right after the launch, it faced several glitches as people said that it took a long time to file an income tax return, taxpayers and tax professionals had faced many issues on the new portal.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will now meet Infosys managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Salil Parekh to discuss the technical glitches on the income tax portal that is yet to be resolved.

“Ministry of Finance has summoned Salil Parekh, MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon’ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available," Income Tax Department said in a tweet. Later in the evening, Infosys said that it has started working on the new income tax portal.

