Income Tax Returns: Citizens must file THESE ITR related forms before due date

New Delhi: Taxpayers and chartered accountants (CAs) have till Tuesday to submit a few forms before the deadline. 3CEB, 3CA-3CD/3CB-3CD, and 29C are the three forms.



The extended deadline for submitting details is February 15, according to a tweet from Income Tax India.



FORM 3CEB

Section 92E mandates the filing of reports relating to international and specified domestic transactions.

Remember to submit the section 92E report for foreign and specified domestic transaction(s).

The deadline to file Form 3CEB has been extended to February 15, 2022.

FORM 3CA-3CD/3CB-3CD

Section 44AB requires taxpayers to file a Tax Audit Report and a statement of particulars (audited under the Income Tax Act or any other law.)

The deadline to file Form 3CA-3CD/3CB-3CD has been extended until February 15, 2022.

Please provide a Tax Audit Report and a Statement of Particulars under section 44AB as soon as possible.

FORM 29C

For calculating Adjusted Total Income and Alternate Minimum Tax of a person other than a corporation, a report is required under section 115JC of the Income-Tax Act, 1961.

For giving the report under section 115JC of the Income-tax Act of 1961, the extended due date for filing Form 29C is February 15, 2022.

The Income Tax Department said this week that around 6.2 crore ITRs and over 21 lakh major Tax Audit Reports (TARs) were filed on the new e-filing system of the Income Tax Department through February 10, 2022.

To assist filers with e-filing issues, two new email addresses have been established: TAR.helpdesk@incometax.gov.in and ITR.helpdesk@incometax.gov.in.

