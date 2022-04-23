India Post Alert! Here's how to stay safe from fake URLs, websites

New Delhi: Recently, India Post has seen different URLs/Websites being distributed in social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram, as well as through emails and SMS with tiny URLs/ Short URLs, claiming to be providing Government Subsidies through various surveys and quizzes.

"We would like to inform the inhabitants of India that India Post is not involved in any activities such as declaring subsidies, bonuses, or prizes based on surveys, and so on. The public receiving such notifications/messages/emails is urged not to believe or reply to such false and misleading messages, nor to reveal any personal information. It is also requested that no personally identifiable information be shared, such as date of birth, account numbers, cell phone numbers, birthplace, and OTP, "the Ministry of Communications added in a statement.

India Post does not participate in activities such as declaring subsidies, bonuses, or prizes based on surveys, or similar activities. The public is advised not to believe or reply to such fraudulent and spurious messages received via email, SMS, Whatsapp, Twitter, Instagram, and other means, or to reveal any personal information, according to the ministry.

According to the statement, Indiapost will not be liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, punitive, or consequential damages of any kind in connection with such communications.

Through different protection methods, India Post is taking the required steps to avoid these URLs / links / Websites from being taken down. The general public is reminded to not believe or respond to any phoney or spurious messages, communications, or connections.

Through social media, India Post and the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Unit have deemed these URLs/Websites to be false.

