INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK

Indian Overseas Bank Launches Upgradation Facility On Savings Scheme

Indian Overseas Bank has launched a new service enabling customers to access their loan account statements directly through the Digilocker application or website under its move to expand the service.

|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 04:12 PM IST|Source: PTI
Chennai: Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has unveiled a slew of up-gradation facilities on savings scheme that offer enhanced features to its customers, a top official has said. The city-headquartered bank said the initiative was against the backdrop of simplifying banking processes by leveraging digital technology to provide convenience.

To be availed through the bank's website, the higher variants of savings accounts like "SB Max" and "SB HNI" offer a host of enhanced facilities and features which include concessions and waiver of various charges providing more value and flexibility solutions to customers.

"We are committed to offering a comprehensive self-service model that enhances our customers' banking experience. By leveraging the latest technology, we aim to simplify banking processes and introduce innovative solutions to enhance banking convenience," the bank's Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava said in a statement on Sunday.

In addition to this service, Indian Overseas Bank has launched a new service enabling customers to access their loan account statements directly through the Digilocker application or website under its move to expand the service, the statement said. 

