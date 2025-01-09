New Delhi: A viral message has been circulating whereby scammers are claiming that the bank accounts of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will be blocked if their PAN card details are not updated. The fraudsters are also providing a link to be clicked for the 'KYC login update'.

The viral message with the header Indiapost payment bank KYC login reads, "Dear user your India post payment bank account has been blocked today please updated your PAN Card immediately. Click here the link..."

Busting the fake message, The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that the above claim is fake, adding that the IndiaPost Payments Bank never sends such message. PIB Fact Check has also advised people to not fall prey to such fake messages.

"This claim is Fake. IndiaPostOffice never sends any such messages. Never share your personal & bank details with anyone," tweeted PIB.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.