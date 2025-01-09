Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2841388https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/indiapost-payments-bank-a/c-to-be-blocked-within-24-hours-if-customers-pan-card-is-not-updated-check-truth-behind-the-viral-post-2841388.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PIB FACT CHECK

IndiaPost Payments Bank A/c To Be Blocked Within 24 Hours If Customer's PAN Card Is Not Updated? Check Truth Behind The Viral Post

The viral message with the header Indiapost payment bank KYC login reads, "Dear user your India post payment bank account has been blocked today please updated your PAN Card immediately. Click here the link..."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2025, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IndiaPost Payments Bank A/c To Be Blocked Within 24 Hours If Customer's PAN Card Is Not Updated? Check Truth Behind The Viral Post

New Delhi: A viral message has been circulating whereby scammers are claiming that the bank accounts of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will be blocked if their PAN card details are not updated. The fraudsters are also providing a link to be clicked for the 'KYC login update'.

The viral message with the header Indiapost payment bank KYC login reads, "Dear user your India post payment bank account has been blocked today please updated your PAN Card immediately. Click here the link..."

Busting the fake message, The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that the above claim is fake, adding that the IndiaPost Payments Bank never sends such message. PIB Fact Check has also advised people to not fall prey to such fake messages.

"This claim is Fake. IndiaPostOffice never sends any such messages. Never share your personal & bank details with anyone," tweeted PIB.

 

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK