trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647271
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
INDUSLND BANK

Induslnd Bank Reduces Interest On Fixed Deposit By 0.25%, Check The New Rates

The Induslnd bank is now offering an interest between 3.5% to 7.50% on FDs depending on maturities of 7 days to 10 years. The new rates are implemented from August 05, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 03:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Induslnd Bank Reduces Interest On Fixed Deposit By 0.25%, Check The New Rates File Photo

New Delhi: Induslnd bank announced on Thursday to decrease the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by 0.25%. The step is considered to impact the depositors directly as they will receive less interest on their deposits. The bank’s announcement came at the same time when RBI kept the repo rate unchanged for the third time consecutively due to decreasing inflation.

RBI had increased the repo rate to 6.5% last year in order to rein the running inflation and spiking prices of general items. Banks followed RBI and increased the interest rates on FDs.

Now as the inflation has come down around the manageable level and RBI has in no mood to spike the repo rate further, the banks have started reducing the interest rate on FDs.

The Induslnd bank is now offering an interest between 3.5% to 7.50% on FDs depending on maturities of 7 days to 10 years. The new rates are implemented from August 05, 2023.

Interest Rates On FDs Depending On Maturities: 

  1. FD – 7 Days To 30 Days – 3.50%
  2. FD – 31 Days and 45 Days – 3.75%
  3. FD – 46 Days to 60 Days – 4.25%
  4. FD – 61 Days to 90 Days – 4.60 %
  5. FD – 91 Days to 120 Days – 4.75%
  6. FD – 121 Days to 180 Days – 5%
  7. FD – 181 Days to 210 Days – 5.85%
  8. FD – 211 Days to 269 Days – 6.1%
  9. FD – 270 Days to 354 Days – 6.35%
  10. FD – 355 Days to 364 Days – 6.35%

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train