हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Interim Budget 2019

Interim Budget 2019: Government may announce various sops for insurance sector

The Interim Budget (2019-20) is likely to be presented on February 1.

Interim Budget 2019: Government may announce various sops for insurance sector

New Delhi: Government may announce several sops for insurance sector  in the upcoming Budget.

The Interim Budget (2019-20) is likely to be presented on February 1.

The government may allocate upto Rs 4,000-crore for public sector general insurance companies that are saddled by heavy capital deficit.

The capital infusion will be made for three insurance companies – National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company –that are reeling under extreme fiscal pressure. Announcing the Budget 2018-19, then finance minister Arun Jaitley had proposed to merge National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company into a single insurance entity.

Government may also announce tax deduction for home insurance segment, deduction for pure protection insurance plans, tax benefit on pension plans among other insurance sops announcements.

Tags:
Interim Budget 2019Budget 2019-20Union Budget 2019Budget 2019insurance sector
Next
Story

Finance Ministry looking at suggestions of raising upper age limit for APY: Rajiv Kumar

Must Watch

Breaking News: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet meeting at Prayagraj today