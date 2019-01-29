Interim Budget 2019: Government may announce various sops for insurance sector

New Delhi: Government may announce several sops for insurance sector in the upcoming Budget.

The Interim Budget (2019-20) is likely to be presented on February 1.

The government may allocate upto Rs 4,000-crore for public sector general insurance companies that are saddled by heavy capital deficit.

The capital infusion will be made for three insurance companies – National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company –that are reeling under extreme fiscal pressure. Announcing the Budget 2018-19, then finance minister Arun Jaitley had proposed to merge National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company into a single insurance entity.

Government may also announce tax deduction for home insurance segment, deduction for pure protection insurance plans, tax benefit on pension plans among other insurance sops announcements.