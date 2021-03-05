International Women’s Day: How can women be financially secured

International Women’s Day (IWD), a day that is being celebrated to commemorate the achievements of women all over the world on March 8 every year brings their role in cultural, political, social and economic development.

This year International Women’s Day is dedicated to women who #Choose to Challenge and therefore, to become financially independent and secure, women need to follow certain steps in their life.

Here are some ways for women to be financially secured:

Choose your goals and spending wisely

One should always be a pro in managing finances by making a note of the assets and liabilities and defining personal goals. It is important to prepare a budget for the coming year to be in a better position to understand where the money is being spent and where one will undertake savings.

The art of financial planning

It is very important for women to learn the art of financial planning for a secured future. With added responsibilities like household chores and taking care of the family, women do not get much time to work, but good planning will make the family's financial plan stronger to meet important life goals like buying a dream home, planning for the higher education of children, etc.

Invest wisely

These days, there are so many types of investment options available, so one should not let the money go stale in a salary account. Saving money is good, but the smartest thing one can do is to let it grow through smart investment options. Investing helps in growing the saved money at a quicker rate.

Extra income

Financial issues sometimes stem from insufficient income and therefore, it is here to create an extra source of income if one has issues making ends meet or sticking to the budget or personal spending. One should find a way to start making more money or alternatively, create a plan to cut down on current costs instead of spending all of it.

Secure your family’s future

Life is uncertain and therefore, one can’t overlook the importance of securing the future of oneself and one’s loved ones. It is very much needed to invest in the right insurance products and therefore, a term insurance plan is extremely affordable yet provides comprehensive security to the insured and her family.

Build an emergency fund

An emergency fund is always needed to cover unexpected rainy days. Start with a smaller emergency fund depending upon the current income, the number of earning members family, and assets and you can set up automatic transfers from paychecks to a savings account.