Invest Little, Earn A Lot: Start This Business From Home, Earn High-Profit Margin Of 50%

New Delhi: Although pickles are a common snack, the pickle industry involves much more than just producing sour and delicious vegetables. You can start a mango pickle-making business from home if you also want to establish a business from home with less capital. One of the best small businesses to start is this one.

Mango Pickle Business

As you probably already know, pickles are considered an essential part of an Indian meal. You can start a pickle business and work from home if you want to establish a modest business.



The best little lucrative business ideas for women entrepreneurs in India can be established from home with little or no capital outlay: manufacturing mango pickles. Women business owners can start this high-profit company with little capital and work from home.

Particularly for female entrepreneurs who are homemakers and wish to achieve financial independence, this is a low-risk small company idea.

License Required To Start Mango Pickle Making Business

We will require business registration and the required licence in order to begin pickle manufacturing; we are unable to do so without either. Food-related enterprise, pickle making requires a licence from the Food Security Department.

Your product will be examined, and the FSSAI will issue a licence. Its licence can be applied for online. This licence is created over the course of one to two months. A licence is also accessible online and can be obtained in 10 to 15 days. In order to launch this firm, we also need to register it with the MSME Industry Department.

For your mango pickle business, you can obtain a Mudra loan. Different types of loans are offered by Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan in accordance with various demands.

PM Mudra Loan Facility

Shishu Loan gives loans up to Rs. 50,000, Kishor Loan offers loans between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 5 lakh, and Tarun Loan offers loans between Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh. In accordance with your company plan, you may apply for a loan. Shishu loan is the preferable option if you wish to launch your business with less money.

Mango Pickle Making Business: Investment And Profit

The startup expenditures for a small-scale pickle-making business range from Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 100,000. This cost covers the acquisition of supplies, equipment, and other costs. You should plan on a large profit margin, which will be greater than 50%, in the pickle-making sector.