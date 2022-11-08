Invest Rs 5 lakh once in this SIMPLE business, Earn up to Rs 50-60 thousands per month -- Details Inside

New Delhi: Do you want to earn regular income by investing a lump-sum amount once? Here’s a great business idea which demands very less investment to earn good returns. Producing banana chips is one such good options because it demands due to its health benefits have been increased in recent years. Banana chips are far healthier than potato chips.

How to start making-banana chips business

Banana Chips have huge demand in the market. It’s tasty and healthy and you can sell them in the local market very easily. Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has prepared a report on how to start this business, the expected cost and profit in it.

Here’s everything you need to know before investing in this business.

Business can be start at around 5 lakhs

According to KVIC report, you have to spend around 5 lakhs to start the business of making banana chips. The following expenditure you have to incur: 2.5 lakh for workshade development, 1.55 lakh for equipment expenditure, 50 thousand working capital.

How much earning you can have?

As per report KVIC, you can produce 24 tonnes of banana chips in a year in this business. Its total value will be Rs 9,88,7000. With 100% production capacity, a total sale of Rs 18,00,000 can be achieved. Gross surplus will be Rs 8,11,3000. According to the report, after deducting all expenses, an annual income of Rs 7,83,000 can be earned. That is, earning more than Rs 65,000 every month.

PM Mudra Yojana provides loan

PM Mudra Yojana provides loans in case you don’t have enough capital to invest in the business. Under this scheme, loans up to Rs 10 lakh are available for starting or expanding non-corporate small enterprises in rural areas.

This article is for information purpose. The calculator is also mostly based on an assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. Investors/subscribers must check with their portfolio managers before investing in any scheme/policies.