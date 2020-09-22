Is e-PAN valid form of PAN card? Features, fee, documents you need to submit for e-PAN

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) issued by the Income Tax Department is a very important financial document and the laminated plastic card is popularly known as PAN card.

Who needs to get a PAN card?

Every person has a business or profession with total sale, turnover, or gross receipts that are likely to exceed Rs 5 lakh in any previous year has to obtain a PAN card. Additionally, every person who wants to carry on a specified financial transactions in which quoting of PAN is mandatory must also obtain a PAN card.

What is e-PAN?

The ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the IT Department can be obtained digitally as well. e-PAN is actually a digitally signed PAN card issued in electronic or digital format by the Income-tax department.

Is e-PAN a valid form of PAN card?

e-PAN is a valid proof of PAN. e-PAN contains a QR code that possesses demographic details of PAN card holder such as the person's name, date of birth and photograph.

These details are accessible through a QR code reader and is duly recognised.

Key things you must also know about the e-PAN facility launched by the government.

This facility is now available for those PAN applicants who possess a valid Aadhaar number and have a mobile number registered with Aadhaar. The allotment process is paperless and an electronic PAN (e-PAN) is issued to the applicants free of cost.

Here is how to apply for instant PAN through Aadhaar based e-KYC

- The process of applying for instant PAN is very simple.

- The instant PAN applicant is required to access the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department to provide your valid Aadhaar number

- Then submit the OTP received on your Aadhaar registered mobile number.

- On successful completion of this process, a 15-digit acknowledgment number is generated.

- You can check the status of the request anytime by providing your valid Aadhaar number and on successful allotment, can download the e-PAN.

- The e-PAN is also sent to you one your email id, if it’s registered with Aadhaar.