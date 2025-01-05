New Delhi: The Aadhaar card is a crucial document for Indian residents. It serves as a unique proof of identity and address. Its 12-digit number grants access to essential services like government schemes, banking and telecommunications. The Aadhaar card must be handled with care as there is sensitive personal and biometric information stored in it. If lost or misused, it can pose serious risks especially when linked to financial accounts and government benefits. This makes it essential to protect your Aadhaar details and stay vigilant against potential misuse.

Steps to Check for Aadhaar Misuse Online

- Visit the myAadhaar Portal

Go to the official myAadhaar website.

- Log In

Enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha code.

Click on ‘Login With OTP’ to proceed.

- Verify OTP

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Click ‘Login’ to access your Aadhaar account.

- View Authentication History

Select ‘Authentication History’ from the menu.

Choose a date range to view your Aadhaar usage details.

- Report Suspicious Activity

If you notice any unauthorized use, report it immediately on the UIDAI website.

Here’s how Lock Your Aadhaar Card Biometrics Online:

- Visit the myAadhaar Portal

Go to the official myAadhaar website.

- Access Lock/Unlock Option

Click on ‘Lock/Unlock Aadhaar’ from the menu.

Read the guidelines carefully and proceed.

- Enter Required Details

Input your Virtual ID (VID), full name, Pincode, and captcha code.

Click ‘Send OTP’ to receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number.

- Lock Aadhaar Biometrics

Enter the OTP you received.

Click ‘Submit’ to successfully lock your Aadhaar card biometrics.

How to Report Aadhaar Misuse

If you suspect misuse of your Aadhaar card, take these steps immediately:

- Call the Helpline: Dial 1947, the official Aadhaar helpline number.

- Email UIDAI: Send an email detailing the issue to help@uidai.gov.in.

- File a Complaint Online: Visit the UIDAI website and use the grievance redressal portal to report the misuse.