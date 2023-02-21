Is Your Employer not Paying Monthly PF (Provident Funds) Contribution on Time? Check What EPFO Rule Says

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Funds Organisation has reiterated that employers defaulting on contributions are liable to pay Damages & Interest on the amount due under 14B and 7Q of EPFO Act. These damages and interest are payable to EPFO. Employers should ensure timely payment of EPF dues to avoid damages and interest.

However, it is noted that these damages are restricted up to 100% of the amount in arrear. But a simple interest of 12% per annum is payable on amount due for the entire period of delay.

Period of Default Rate of Changes (Per Annum) Less than 2 Months 5% 2-4 Months 10% 4-6 Months 15% More than 6 Months 25%

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is a statuary body which assists Central Board in administering compulsory contributory Provident Fund Scheme, Pension Scheme and Insurance Scheme for the workforce engaged in the organised sector in India.

EPFO allows submission of life certificate anytime for EPS'95 subscribers

Employees’ prodvident fund organisation (EPFO) has announced to allow EPS’95 pensioners to submit their life certificate anytime that will be valid for one-year from the effective date of submission. It will ensure ease of living for pensioners.

The subscribers can submit the life certificate at these locations:

Nearest EPFO office

Indian post office

UMANG App

Common community centre

Pension disbursing bank

A pensioner can go at these above-mentioned locations to sumbit their life certificate without any hassle.

The documents that you need to sumbit during the submission can be these:

PPO Number

Aadhaar Number

Mobile no, linked with Aadhaar

Description of Bank accoun