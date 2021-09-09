हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
itr

ITR alert! Income tax returns filing deadline extended again to December 31

The deadline for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) has been extended till December 31. 

ITR alert! Income tax returns filing deadline extended again to December 31

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday announced that the deadline for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) has been extended till December 31. The deadline was previously extended from July 31 to September 30, taking note of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

In its official statement, the Finance Ministry said that on consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-tax Act, 1961(the “Act”), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22. 

With the revision in the deadlines, “the due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 31st July, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 30th September, 2021 vide Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021, is hereby further extended to 31st December, 2021.” Also Read: RBI optimistic about 9.5% GDP growth for FY22: Governor Shaktikanta Das

Moreover, the due date of furnishing of Report of Audit under any provision of the Act for the Previous Year 2020-21 has been extended to 15th January, 2022 from the current deadline of 31st October, 2021. Also Read: Google releases Pixel 6 teaser ahead of fall launch: Watch

