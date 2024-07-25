ITR Deadline Extended To August 31? Here’s What Income Tax Department Has To Say

ITR Filing 2024: Have you come across fake news on social media claiming that the e-filing deadline for your ITR has been extended? Don’t fall for it! The Income Tax Department has warned that these claims are false. The real deadline remains July 31, 2024, just 6 days away. Make sure to file your ITR before the official deadline to avoid any penalties.

According to a recent post by the Income Tax Department on X, “It has come to our knowledge that a clipping of Sandesh news is circulating on social media regarding extension of date of e-filing of ITR. This is FAKE news. Taxpayers are advised to follow updates from the official website/portal of IncomeTaxIndia.”

Taxpayers are advised to follow updates from the official website/portal of @IncomeTaxIndia — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 22, 2024

The tax department has also warned taxpayers about a scam going around concerning income tax refunds.

The Income Tax Department's website mentioned, “Over 4 crore ITRs have been filed till 22 July 2024, which is over 8% more compared to returns filed during the same period last year. The number of ITRs filed per day has crossed over 15 lakh on 16 July and is expected to increase more on daily basis as the due date of 31st July 2024 is approaching."

It further added, “While the milestone of filing of 1 crore of ITRs for AY 2024-25 arrived on 23rd June 2024, the 2 crore milestone and 3 crore milestone has been achieved on 7th July and 16th July respectively which is also earlier than last year. The 4 crore milestone was achieved on 24 July last year.

Taxpayers facing any technical problem related to filing may reach out to our tollfree helpdesk numbers (1800 103 0025 or 1800 419 0025) or Efilingwebmanager@incometax.gov.in ," stated the Income Tax Department's website.