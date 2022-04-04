हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ITR filing FY 2021-22

ITR Filing 2022: Income tax forms for 2021-22 notified; 5 big points salaried class should know

ITR-1 form, to be filled by individuals having income up to Rs 50 lakh. 

ITR Filing 2022: Income tax forms for 2021-22 notified; 5 big points salaried class should know

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the forms ITR-1 to ITR-5. The ITR forms for corporates and trusts (ITR 6 and 7) will be notified later.

ITR-1 form, to be filled by individuals having income up to Rs 50 lakh. ITR-2 form is filed by individuals and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) not having income from business and profession. (Also read: 5 big income tax rule changes effective from 1 April 2022)

ITR-3 is filed by people having income as profits from business/ profession, while ITR-5 is filed by LLPs. ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession.

Here are 5 big points regarding Income tax forms for 2021-22 that the salaried class should know

1. ITR-1 form has been kept broadly the same as last year.

2. However, the assessee will have to provide information about income from overseas retirement fund while calculating net salary. The assessee will have to disclose whether the overseas retirement fund is in a notified country.

3. The ITR-2 form seeks information regarding the interest accrued in provident fund on contribution exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh per annum. In order to tax high-value depositors in the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), the government last year said interest on employee contributions to the provident fund over Rs 2.5 lakh per annum would be taxed from April 1, 2021.

4. The assessee would be required to provide additional information on dividend income, and dividend income chargeable at Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) rates.

5. Since the current ITR forms do not mention about taxation for cryptocurrencies at all, there is still a lot of ambiguity about how the incomes from cryptos shall be reported for FY 2021-22.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ITR filing FY 2021-22ITR filing AY 2022-23Income tax returnitr
Next
Story

Punjab National Bank reduces interest rates on savings accounts: Details here

Must Watch

PT17M36S

Pakistan Constitutional Crisis: Opposition wanted elections, why are they running now - Imran Khan