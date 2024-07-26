Advertisement
ITR Filing 2024: Are Banks Closed Or Open On July 27, Last Saturday Before Deadline?

To get documents like interest certificates and Form 16A you might need to visit the bank to get documents.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
ITR Filing 2024: Are Banks Closed Or Open On July 27, Last Saturday Before Deadline?

ITR Filing 2024: In addition to national and regional holidays, all banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month as well as every Sunday, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. As a result banks will be closed on July 27, 2024 since it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month.

Its important to remember that this is the last weekend before the income tax return filing deadline on July 31, 2024. Hence, if you haven’t submitted your income tax return yet you can still make your tax payments using net banking or other methods like RTGS or NEFt.

To get documents like interest certificates and Form 16A you might need to visit the bank to get documents. For this, you'll have to go to the branch on a working day. Staying on top of these financial matters is essential for a smooth ITR filing process.

The RBI has designated bank holidays under three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Customers can still use online banking services. Options like net banking, ATMs, mobile apps, and bank websites will remain available.

