ITR Filing 2024: ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 Available On e-filing Portal; 23,000 ITRs For FY 23-24 Already Filed

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that has facilitated taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the Assessment Year 2024-25 (relevant to Financial Year 2023-24) from 1st April, 2024 onwards. Facility to file ITRs 3, 5 and 7 will be made available shortly, it added.

CBDT has said that it is for the first time in recent times, that it has enabled taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2024-25 (relevant to FY 2023-24) on the first day of the new FY (1st April onwards). CBDT said that it is a giant step towards ease of compliance & seamless taxpayer services.

Thus, taxpayers have been enabled to file ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 and ITR-6 for A.Y. 2024-2025 on the e-filing portal from 01.04.2024. In fact, about 23,000 ITRs for A.Y. 2024-25 have already been filed till date.

"The ITR functionalities i.e. ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4, commonly used by taxpayers are available on the e-filing portal from 1st April, 2024 onwards for taxpayers to file their Returns. Companies will also be able to file their ITRs through ITR-6 from April 1 onwards," CBDT said.

As a precursor to this, CBDT had notified the ITR forms early, beginning with ITRs 1 and 4 which were notified on December 22nd, 2023, ITR-6 was notified on 24th January, 2024 and ITR-2 was notified on January 31st, 2024, it added.

CBDT said that to facilitate the e-Return Intermediaries (ERI), the JSON Schema for ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 and ITR-6 and Schema of Tax Audit Reports have also been made available for A.Y. 2024-25. The same can be accessed under downloads section of the e-filing portal.