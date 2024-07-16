Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766871
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
ITR FILING FY 2023-24

ITR Filing 2024: Penalty For Late Filing, PAN, Aadhaar Mismatch, Income Misreporting

The due date for filing ITR for FY 2023-24 is July 31, after which there will be penalty for filing ITR. Check it out.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 10:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ITR Filing 2024: Penalty For Late Filing, PAN, Aadhaar Mismatch, Income Misreporting

New Delhi: The due date of filing all Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY 2023-24 is July 31. Taxpayers are required to submit the returns for the said FY before the end of the deadline, however if somehow they miss the deadline, they can still do so by paying penalty. Filing ITR can be done both online and offline. 

Late Filing Of ITR

You will have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000 as late fee charges, if your salary is below Rs five lakh per annum while for annual income over Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is Rs 5,000.

Penalty For Under-reporting and misreporting of income

Under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act, there is a structured penalty framework for under-reporting and misreporting income with penalty ranging from 50 percent to 200 percent.

The amount of penalty shall be a sum equal to 50 percent of the amount of tax payable on under reported income. if However, if under-reported income is in consequence of any misreporting thereof by any person, the penalty shall be equal to 200% of the amount of tax payable on under-reported income.

Penalty For Incorrect PAN Number

Failure to comply with provisions relating to PAN or if you have provided incorrect PAN details, there will be a penalty of Rs 10,000.

Default in intimating Aadhaar Number

Maximum penalty of Rs 1,000 will be levied.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?