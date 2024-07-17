ITR Filing 2024: Tax Filers Continue To Face Technical Glitches, Will Deadline Be Extended?

New Delhi: With the due date for Income Tax Return (ITR) filing approaching faster and tax filing glitches becoming a regular phenomenon, social media is flooded with requests on extending it further.

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, the Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) also wrote a letter to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) seeking a timely intervention on the irregularities and technical problems being faced while filing of ITR online.

"This in reference to our previous correspondence dated July 5, 2024, regarding concerns related to Form 26AS/TIS/AIS and the e-filing of ITR forms, a copy of which is enclosed as Annexure I. In this regard, we would like to bring to your notice once again of the technical glitches in filing returns and making payment of taxes. Unavailable service (on account of temporary overloading or under maintenance), failure to make challan payment, error messages appearing while making payment are some of the issues being faced by the taxpayers while filing returns/making payment of taxes," ICAI wrote.

The letter further said that unavailable service (on account of temporary overloading or under maintenance), failure to make challan payment, error messages appearing while making payment are some of the issues being faced by the taxpayers while filing returns/making payment of taxes.

"As the due date under section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 for filing of returns of income for the A.Y. 2024-25 for individuals, HUFs, firms who are not subject to tax audit is fast approaching, we request to address and resolve the concerns faced by taxpayers with respect to the technical glitches in the income-tax c-filing portal at the earliest to enable seamless filing of return and payment of taxes within the due date. Your prompt attention to this matter will be greatly appreciated," ICAI wrote in its letter.

ITR Filing 2024: Will July 31 ITR Filing Deadline Be Extended?

Social media users are constantly flagging the technical glitches faced by tax filers, and some even seeking an extension of the deadline. The last date to file ITR for FY 2023-204 or AY 2024-25 is July 31. Meanwhile there is no official word from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on the matter of extension of the ITR Deadline.