ITR Filing 2024: Will You Get ITR Refund If It Is Not Verified? Details You Need To Know

New Delhi: All the tax payers that have filed their Income Tax Return are eligible to get refund if they have paid amount in taxes that exceeds the actual amount due. This can be either by way of TDS or TCS or Advance Tax or Self-Assessment Tax.

Will You Get ITR Refund If It Is Not Verified?

As a pre-requisite the ITR refund processing by the tax department starts only after the return is e-verified by the taxpayer.

"Usually, it takes 4-5 weeks for the refund to be credited to the account of the taxpayer. However, if refund is not received during this duration, the taxpayer must check for intimation regarding discrepancies in ITR; check email for any notification from the IT department regarding the refund. The taxpayer can also check refund status on the e-filing as per the process detailed hereunder," says the tax department.

ITR Refund: Pre-requisites for availing this service

As many as over 58 lakh people filed their ITRs for the first time for AY 2024-25, as per an official data. Here are the pre-requisites for availing ITR Refund.

- Valid User ID and Password

- PAN is linked with Aadhaar number

- ITR filed claiming refund



How To Check ITR Refund? Here's the Process and Step-by-Step Guide



- Go to the e-Filing portal homepage

- Enter the user ID and password

- For individual users, if PAN is not linked with the Aadhaar, you will see a pop-up message that your PAN is made inoperative as it is not linked with your Aadhaar

- Go to e-File tab > Income Tax Returns > View Filed Returns

- Now you can check the refund status for the desired Assessment year

- Click on View Details and here you can also check the life cycle of filed ITR

However, you must note that if your PAN is inoperative, your refund will get failed and you will see a warning message to link your PAN with the Aadhaar.

ITR Refund: What are Other reasons of ITR refund failure?

In addition to above, a refund from the Income Tax Department scheduled to be paid may fail to get credited to your bank account for the following reasons:

1. In case the bank account is not pre-validated. It is now compulsory to pre-validate your bank account.

2. The name mentioned in the bank account does not match with PAN card details.

3. In case of an invalid IFSC code.

4. If the account that you have mentioned in the ITR has been closed