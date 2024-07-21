ITR Filing 2024: You can now file ITR using WhatsApp—Step-by-Step Guide Inside

ITR Filing 2024: Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) has become easier now. ClearTax, the online tax-filing platform has introduced a new service that allows you to file your ITR using your WhatsApp account. This innovative WhatsApp-based ITR filing solution makes the process more convenient and user-friendly for everyone.

The service is designed to make tax filing simpler, particularly for over 2 crore gig workers in India who frequently miss out on refunds because the process can be quite complicated. Presently, the service supports ITR 1 and ITR 4 forms which cover most low-income taxpayers. It uses artificial intelligence to offer a smooth, chat-based experience through WhatsApp which makes it easy for a broad range of users to access and use.

Top Features of the WhatsApp ITR Filing Service:

- Form Support: Handles ITR 1 and ITR 4 forms.

- Language Options: Available in 10 languages, including English, Hindi, and Kannada, for wider accessibility.

- Secure Payments: Complete payments safely within the WhatsApp interface.

- Convenient Data Submission: Submit information using images, audio, or text for a smoother process.

- AI Assistance: Get real-time help from an advanced AI bot that guides you through each step.

- Optimal Tax Savings: AI chooses the best tax regime for you to maximise your potential savings.

"Our WhatsApp solution addresses a critical gap in tax compliance that has long plagued India's workforce. We're not just simplifying tax filing, we're democratizing financial empowerment. We are making Bharat Aatmanirbhar and financially self reliant. By bringing this service to WhatsApp, we're meeting people where they are, eliminating technological barriers, and ensuring that millions of hardworking Indians can claim their rightful refunds with just a few taps on their phones.” Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of ClearTax, said.//

"This isn't just about convenience – it's about financial justice and inclusion. We're proud to be at the forefront of this transformative approach to tax filing, one that has the potential to put money back into the pockets of those who need it most," he further added.

How to File Your ITR Using This Service

- Start Chatting: Save the ClearTax WhatsApp number and send "Hi" to begin.

- Select Language: Choose from 10 available languages like English, Hindi, and Kannada.

- Enter Details: Provide your PAN, Aadhaar, and bank account information when asked.

- Upload Documents: Send your documents via images, audio, or text messages.

- Follow AI Guidance: Use the AI bot to guide you through completing your ITR 1 or ITR 4 forms.

- Review Information: Check the pre-filled form, make any edits needed, and confirm your details.

- Make Payment: Complete your payment securely through WhatsApp.

- Get Confirmation: Receive a confirmation message with your acknowledgment number after submission.//