ITR Filing Deadline: Can't Access Income Tax Portal Due To Last Hour Rush? Tax Dept Suggests Solutions To Complete The Process

New Delhi: As the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns loomed, millions of taxpayers found themselves in a frustrating and problematic problem- a malfunctioning Income Tax portal. Some customers have complaint regarding non-functioning of the portal.

In the last hour rush, what was meant to be a seamless process turned into a nightmarish ordeal for many, leaving them on edge and seeking urgent solutions. With the clock ticking and frustrations escalating, taxpayers across the nation took social media platforms, sharing their grievances under hashtags like #IncomeTaxPortalIssues.

The Income Tax department's official Twitter handle responded to the outcry, suggesting a remedy that seemed like a ray of hope in the dark hour - "Please retry after clearing the browser cache. If you still face any issues, please share your details (with PAN & mobile no.) at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in. Our team will get in touch with you."



Dear @navdeepgupta100,



Please retry after clearing the browser cache. If you still face any issues, please share your details (with PAN & mobile no.) at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in Our team will get in touch with you. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 30, 2023

Will There Be An Extension Of Deadline?

It is advisable to complete your income tax returns filing before the due date (July 31, 2023) as the Government of India has no plan to extend the deadline so far. Taxpayers will need to pay a penalty of up to Rs 5000 in case they fail to file ITR on time. They will also miss out some concessions under the tax slab.

Kind Attention



Here are some statistics of the Income Tax Returns filed.



5.83 crore #ITRs have been filed till 1 pm today (30th July) crossing the number of ITRs filed till 31st July, last year.



We have witnessed more than 46 lakh successful logins till 1 pm today and… — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 30, 2023

Over 5.38 crore ITRs have been filed till 1 pm July 30 surpassing the number of ITRs filed till 31st July, last year.