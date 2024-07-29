ITR Filing Deadline: Just Three More Days To Go, Technical Glitches Mar ITRs Filing Zeal

New Delhi: Although there has been constant demands by income tax filers and tax professionals to extend the ITR filing deadline, there does not seem to be any official word on the same. The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the (Assessment Year) AY 2024-25 or (Financial Year) FY 2023-2024 is July 31.



5 crore ITRs for AY 2024-25 have already been filed till 26th of July

"We express our gratitude to the taxpayers & tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 5 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs). Over 5 crore ITRs for AY 2024-25 have already been filed till 26th of July this year as compared to 27th of July last year. We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2024-25, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush," tweeted the ITR department.

ITRs filed till 31st July, 2023

For AY 2023-24 or FY 2022-2023, the total number of ITRs filed till 31st July, was more than 6.77 crore. "New record of over 6.77 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed till 31st July, 2023; record growth of 16.1% Year-on-Year," the Ministry of Finance had informed.

Out of the 6.77 crore ITRs filed for AY 2023-24, 49.18% of ITRs were ITR-1 (3.33 crore), 11.97% are ITR-2 (81.12 lakh), 11.13% are ITR-3 (75.40 lakh), 26.77% are ITR-4 (1.81 crore) and 0.94% are ITR-5 to 7 (6.40 lakh).

As Technical Glitches Mar ITR filing enthusiasm, Less Number Of People Could File ITR AY 2024-25 As Of Date

Income tax professionals have been witnessing several technical glitches on the e-filing website of the income tax department. These technical glitches and issues have come as a hinderance to income tax filers who have been unable to complete the exercise.