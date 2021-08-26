ITR filing for FY 2020-21: Salaried people using ITR-1 SAHAJ must keep these 9 documents handy, here's your checklist

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when the annual ritual of filing Income Tax Return (ITRs) should be completed. This year, taxpayers will be filing ITR for assessment year 2021-22 or FY 2020-21.

The most basic - ITR-1 or Sahaj - is to be filled by the salaried class of taxpayers. The form this time seeks an assessee's details in separate fields such as allowances not exempt, profit in lieu of salary and value of prerequisites among others.

You must keep these 9 Checklist of documents or information for filing ITR-1 SAHAJ

1. General Information

PAN

Aadhaar card number

2. Salary/Pension: Form 16 from Employer(s)

3. Income from house property

Rent receipt

Housing loan account statement for deduction of interest

4. Other sources

Bank Statement/passbook for interest on saving account and on fixed deposits

5. Claim of deduction under chapter VI-A

Your contribution to PF/NPS

Your Children's school tuition fees

Life insurance premium reciept

Stamp duty and registration charges

Principal repayment on your home loan

Equity Linked Saving Scheme/Mutual funds investments

Reciept with details of donations eligible for 80G

The aggregate amount of deduction admissible u/s 80C, 80CCC AND 80CCD(1) and shall be restricted to maximum limit of Rs 1.5 lakh.

6. Fill up Schedule Dl if you have made any investment/deposit/payments between April 1, 2020 to July 31, 3030 for the purpose of claiming any deduction under Part B of Chapter VIA

7. Tax Payment Details

Verify the tax payment details as available in your form 26AS.

8. TDS Details

Verify the TAN details and the amount of credit available in your form 16 (For salary), 16A (non Salary) and 16C (Rent)

PAN/Aadhaar of Tenant

9. Other information

Exempt income like agricultural income, dividend (only for reporting purpose)

Details of all active bank accounts held in India (Minimum one account should be selected for refund credit)

Form 10E in case relief u/s 89 is claimed

Meanwhile, as the new Income Tax website faces glitches, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is said to have planned to further extend the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 (AY 2021-22).

According to a report, earlier the last date was supposed to be September 30 and now it seems that the filing of ITR will be extended as the website’s glitches have not been fixed yet. Many users reported complaints about the glitches on social media.