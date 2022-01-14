ITR filing FY 2020-21: Here is how to check your income tax refund status online

New Delhi: The deadline for filing tax returns for the 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, by individual taxpayers ended on December 31, 2021. For corporate taxpayers, the last date is March 15, 2022.

Those who have filed their ITR for FY 2020-21 and are eligible to get their ITR refund can view it on Tax Information Network service of the Income Tax Department.

Status of 'paid' refund, being paid other than through 'Refund Banker', can also be viewed at www.tin-nsdl.com by entering the 'PAN' and 'Assessment Year'. 'Refund paid' status is also being reflected in the 'Tax Credit Statements' in Form 26AS.

Here is a step by step guide on how to check your income tax refund status on the online tax information network services of the income tax department.

Visit this link https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refund-status-pan.html

Give your PAN card details

Select the Assessment Year

Enter the Captcha Code

Now select submit.

You can now view your refund status.

Taxpayers can view status of refund 10 days after their refund has been sent by the Assessing Officer to the Refund Banker. If their refund has not been sent by the Assessing Officer to the Refund Banker, they will not be able to see any record.

Income Tax Refunds are being sent to the taxpayers in following two modes:

RTGS / NECS: To enable credit of refund directly to the bank account, Taxpayer's Bank A/c, MICR code/IFSC code of bank branch and correct communication address is mandatory.

Paper Cheque: Bank Account No and correct address is mandatory.

As of January 10, the income tax department on Thursday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.54 lakh crore to more than 1.59 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes 1.20 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 (fiscal ended March 31, 2021), amounting to Rs 23,406.28 crore. "CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,54,302 crore to more than 1.59 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr 2021 to 10th January 2022," the I-T department tweeted.

