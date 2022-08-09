ITR Filing FY 2021-22: Check out 6 modes to e-verify your ITR

NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
The ITR that you would have filed is for Assessment year 2022-2023 or Financial year is for the income earned between 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.

New Delhi: In order to complete the process of filing of the ITR, you must also verify your Income Tax Returns. Without verification within the stipulated time, an ITR is treated as invalid. 

Check out 6 modes to e-verify your ITR

1. e-Verify using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

2. e-Verify after generating Aadhaar OTP

3. e-Verify using existing Aadhaar OTP

4. e-Verify using existing Electronic Verification Code (EVC) 

5. e-Verify after generating Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through Bank Account 

6. e-Verify after generating Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through Demat Account
 
The deadline for filing tax returns for the 2021-22 fiscal ended July 31, 2022. The Income Tax department had on August 1 tweeted that about 5.83 crore ITRs for AY 22-23 were filed till 31st July, 2022.  “New record for Income Tax Department as over 72.42 lakh ITRs filed on a single day i.e on 31st July, 2022, “ ITR tweet reads. 

