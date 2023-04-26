topStoriesenglish2599418
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
ITR FILING AY 2023-24

ITR Filing FY 2022-23: ITR 1, ITR 4 Offline Form Released By Income Tax Department

ITR Filing FY 2022-23: While Excel utilities of ITR 1 and ITR 4 are available for filing, the JSON utility is not.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ITR Filing FY 2022-23: ITR 1, ITR 4 Offline Form Released By Income Tax Department

New Delhi: The Income-Tax department has released the offline forms --ITR 1, ITR 4 -- for filing I-T returns by individuals as well as businesses for FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24). The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), had already through a notification dated February 10, notified ITR forms.

“Excel utilities of ITR 1 and ITR 4 for AY 2023-24 are available for filing,” the income tax department online websiet said

ITR 1 form is "For individuals being a resident (other than not ordinarily resident) having total income upto Rs.50 lakh, having Income from Salaries, one house property, other sources (Interest etc.), and agricultural income upto Rs.5 thousand.

ITR 1 form is "For Individuals, HUFs and Firms (other than LLP) being a resident having total income upto Rs.50 lakh and having income from business and profession which is computed under sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE and agricultural income upto Rs.5 thousand."

It may be noted that only the Excel utilities of ITR 1 and ITR 4 for AY 2023-24 (FY 2022-23) are available, while the JSON utility for both is not available. Additionally other than ITR 1 and ITR, the income tax department has not released the form for other income tax return forms.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?