ITR Filing FY 2022-23: Last Day To File ITR Today, Salaried People Using ITR-1 SAHAJ Should Keep These 9 Documents Handy

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

New Delhi:Today is the last day to file Income Tax Return (ITRs) for FY 2022-23. The most basic - ITR-1 or Sahaj - is to be filled by the salaried class of taxpayers. The form seeks an assessee's details in separate fields such as allowances not exempt, profit in lieu of salary and value of prerequisites among others.

Before Filing Your ITR You must keep these 9 Checklist of documents or information for filing ITR-1 SAHAJ

1. General Information

PAN

Aadhaar card number

2. Salary/Pension: Form 16 from Employer(s)

3. Income from house property

Rent receipt

Housing loan account statement for deduction of interest

4. Other sources

Bank Statement/passbook for interest on saving account and on fixed deposits

5. Claim of deduction under chapter VI-A

Your contribution to PF/NPS

Your Children's school tuition fees

Life insurance premium reciept

Stamp duty and registration charges

Principal repayment on your home loan

Equity Linked Saving Scheme/Mutual funds investments

Reciept with details of donations eligible for 80G

The aggregate amount of deduction admissible u/s 80C, 80CCC AND 80CCD(1) and shall be restricted to maximum limit of Rs 1.5 lakh.

6. Fill up Schedule Dl

If you have made any investment/deposit/payments for the purpose of claiming any deduction under Part B of Chapter VIA

7. Tax Payment Details

Verify the tax payment details as available in your form 26AS.

8. TDS Details

Verify the TAN details and the amount of credit available in your form 16 (For salary), 16A (non Salary) and 16C (Rent)

PAN/Aadhaar of Tenant

9. Other information

Exempt income like agricultural income, dividend (only for reporting purpose)

Details of all active bank accounts held in India (Minimum one account should be selected for refund credit)

Form 10E in case relief u/s 89 is claimed


Tax payers will be filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24). It may be noted that the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 is July 31.

