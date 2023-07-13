ITR Filing FY 2022-23: Will last date for filing income tax returns be extended? here is all you want to know

New Delhi: The last date for filing tax returns for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal is July 31 for salaried taxpayers and those assessees who do not need to get their accounts audited.

The income tax department has said that over 2 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2023-24 (FY 2022-23) have already been filed till 11th of July this year as compared to 2 crore ITRs filed till 20th of July last year.

The I-T department has also urged that those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.



IT tweeted, "...Our taxpayers have helped us reach the 2 crore milestone 9 days early this year, compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year, and we appreciate the effort!"

Will last date for filing income tax returns AY 2023-24 (FY 2022-23) be extended?

Several tax payers have taken to social media in the recent days to share their greviances. These tax payers have said that the income tax e-filing portal is slow, and consequently they are facing issues while filing their ITR. This has led to major speculations in whether or not the I-T department will extend the last date for filing income tax returns which is July 31. As per media reports, since the number of people reporting their tax filing is spectacular, there are grim chanecs of the I-T department to extend it.

Meanwhile, there is still 21 days left for you to file your ITR. Hence, it is advisable that you file your tax return on time and save yourself from any future inconvenience.