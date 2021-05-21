ITR filing: Government extends timelines of 14 tax related matters in light of COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: Government has extended the timeline of 14 tax related matters in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official statement said that the Central Government, in continuation of its commitment to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholders on account of the severe Covid-19 pandemic, has, on consideration of representations received from various stakeholders, decided to extend timelines for compliances under the Income-tax Act,1961 (hereinafter in the following cases, as under:

The Statement of Financial Transactions(SFT) for the Financial Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before 31st May, 2021 under Rule 114E of the Income-tax Rules, 1962 (hereinafter referred to as “the Rules”) and various notifications issued thereunder, may be furnished on or before 30th June, 2021;



1. The Statement of Financial Transactions(SFT) for the Financial Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before 31st May, 2021 under Rule 114E of the Income-tax Rules, 1962 (hereinafter referred to as “the Rules”) and various notifications issued thereunder, may be furnished on or before 30th June, 2021;



2. The Statement of Reportable Account for the calendar year 2020, required to be furnished on or before 31st May, 2021 under Rule 114G of the Rules, may be furnished on or before 30th June, 2021;



3. The Statement of Deduction of Tax for the last quarter of the Financial Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before 31st May, 2021 under Rule 31A of the Rules, may be furnished on or before 30th June, 2021;



4. The Certificate of Tax Deducted at Source in Form No 16, required to be furnished to the employee by 15th June, 2021 under Rule 31 of the Rules, may be furnished on or before 15th July, 2021;



5. The TDS/TCS Book Adjustment Statement in Form No 24Gfor the month of May 2021, required to be furnished on or before 15th June, 2021 under Rule 30 and Rule 37CA of the Rules, may be furnished on or before 30th June, 2021;



6. The Statement of Deduction of Tax from contributions paid by the trustees of an approved superannuation fund for the Financial Year 2020-21, required to be sent on or before 31st May, 2021 under Rule 33 of the Rules, may be sent on or before 30th June, 2021;



7. The Statement of Income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder in Form No 64D for the Previous Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before 15th June, 2021 under Rule 12CB of the Rules, may be furnished on or before 30th June, 2021;



8. The Statement of Income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder in Form No 64C for the Previous Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before 30th June, 2021 under Rule 12CB of the Rules, may be furnished on or before 15th July, 2021;



9. The due date offurnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is 31st July, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, is extended to 30th September, 2021;



10. The due date offurnishing of Report of Audit under any provision of the Act for the Previous Year 2020-21, which is 30th September, 2021, is extended to 31st October, 2021;



11. The due date of furnishing report from an Accountant by persons entering into international transaction or specified domestic transaction under section 92E of the Act for the Previous Year 2020-21,which is 31st October, 2021, is extended to 30th November, 2021;



12. The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is 31st October, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, is extended to 30th November, 2021;



13. The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is 30th November, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, is extended to 31st December, 2021;



14. The due date offurnishing of belated/revised Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is 31st December, 2021 under sub-section (4)/sub-section (5) of section 139 of the Act, is extended to 31st January, 2022.