ITR Filing: Income Tax department allows manual filing of THESE tax forms for your ease

New Delhi: The income tax department has allowed manual filing of certain forms after the new tax filing portal continued to face tech glitches, despite a week of its launch.

The I-T department has issued a circular allowing manual filing of with banks till June 30, so that business transactions may go on. Form 15CA/15CB are required for foreign remittances.

The I-T department also advised authorised dealers to accept such forms till June 30, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances. The forms will be uploaded online on the e-filing portal later, I-T department said.

In a statement, the income tax department said, "In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB on the portal www.Incometax.Gov.In, it has been decided that taxpayers can submit the aforesaid Forms in manual format to the authorised dealers till June 30, 2021."

"A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the Document Identification Number," the statement added.

Any person who needs to make a foreign outward remittance, needs to file an online form/ declaration in Form 15CA specifying nature of transaction and amount of income tax deducted on such foreign remittance.

In certain cases, this Form 15CA is also backed by a chartered accountant's certificate in Form 15CB, who certifies that appropriate income tax has been deducted on such remittance. Such forms (15CA and 15CB) were required to be filled online using income tax e-filing portal.

