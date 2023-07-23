ITR Filing Last Date 2023: Only 7 Days Left; File Your Income Tax Return Easily With This Checklist

ITR Filing Last Date 2023 For Individuals: July 31 is the last date for filing Income Tax Returns without penalty. While some users reported a glitch in the income tax site and demanded the last date for filing ITR be extended, the Ministry of Finance seems in no mood to extend the last date. In this case, the taxpayers should file their ITR before July 31 to avoid last-minute rush and website-related issues. So far, over 3.61 cr ITR have been filed. If you are planning to file your income tax returns for the Assessment Year 2023-24 yourself, here is a quick document checklist that you should keep ready before logging into incometax.gov.in for filing tax returns:

Form 16/16A: Form 16 is issued by employers and contains details of salary, tax deductions, and TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) for salaried individuals. Form 16A is also issued for TDS on income other than salary, like interest income, commission, etc.

Bank Statements: Bank statements provide details of income earned through interest on savings accounts, fixed deposits, etc. It also helps in cross-verifying the income mentioned in the tax return.



Form 26AS: Form 26AS is a statement that reflects all tax-related information, including TDS, TCS (Tax Collected at Source), and advance tax paid by the taxpayer.

Investment Proofs: Documents supporting deductions claimed under various sections like Section 80C (e.g., LIC premium receipts, PPF statements, NSC certificates, etc.) need to be provided.

House Property Details/ Home Loan Statement: If you own a house property, details such as address, ownership, rental income (if applicable), and interest on home loans need to be furnished.

Rental Income: If you have received a rental income from your property, you must report it while filing ITR. In case you are living on rent, you must collect rent receipts from the landlord. While these documents are not required submission during ITR filing, the are required to be submitted to your employer for tax declaration or to Income Tax Department if required.

Capital Gains: If you have sold any assets like stocks, property, etc., documents showing the transaction details and capital gains need to be submitted.

Other Income Proofs: Any other income earned during the financial year should be supported by relevant documents (e.g., interest income from fixed deposits, rental income, etc.).

Other Personal Details: Personal information like name, address, contact details, etc., is needed for filling out the tax return form.