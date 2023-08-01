ITR Filing Last Date: I-T Department Considering Extension Of Income Tax Filing Deadline? Belated Return Option Available Till This Date

New Delhi: Although the last date (July 31) to file the income tax return (ITR) for the Financial Year 2022-2023 (Assessment Year 2023-24) was July 31, netizens have constantly been urging the Income Tax Department to extend the deadline.

The hashtag "Extend ITR Deadline" has been trending on Twitter since the last couple of days with numerous taxpayers facing difficulties with filing their ITR. Users are either encountering login issues or utility issues while attempting to file their returns on the income tax official portal.

People on social media are pointing to heavy rainfall in various parts of the country and technical problems with the ITR portal as the reasons for their inability to meet the July 31 deadline.



Meanwhile there is no official word from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on the matter of extension of the ITR Deadline.

Belated ITR Filing: Taxpayers Have This Option After Missing The ITR Filing Deadline?

Filing ITR can be done both online and offline. Not filing ITR or late filing can attract penalty up to Rs 5,000. If you have missed the July 31 deadline for filing, you can still file a belated ITR. The last date to file Belated ITR is December 31. By paying the above penalties, you could still file your belated ITR for Financial Year 2022-2023 (Assessment Year 2023-24).

A Step-by-step Guide To Filing Belated ITR

- Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department of India i.e www.incometax.gov.in

- Go to the 'Downloads' section.

- Click on the 'Income Tax Returns' option. Download the appropriate ITR utility.

- Unzip and extract the files in the desired location.

- Fill out the form and generate the XML.

- Log in using PAN Card. Go to the e-file menu.

- Click on the 'Income Tax Return' option.

- Verify yourself and upload the XML.

- Click on the 'Submit' option.

- Enter the OTP. ITR will be submitted.