ITR Refund Still Not Credited Into Your Bank Account? It Could Be Due To One SMALL MISTAKE

New Delhi: The deadline for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for the fiscal year 2022-2023 is over. Last date to file ITR 2023 was July 31. Tax payers who have submitted their income tax returns (ITR) on schedule and have applied for tax refunds are most eagerly anticipating the disbursement of the same into their accounts. However, it's essential to be cautious, as even a minor error has the potential to disrupt the process of receiving the tax refund.

Incase you've completed your ITR submission but have yet to verified it, there are three concerns that should be cause of your concern:

1. An ITR which is filed but not verified, is treated as invalid



2. The ITR will not take up your ITR for processing if it is not verified.

3. Also, if you have claimed any sort of tax refund, it will not be credited into your account or given to you. Tax refund is given only if you have verified your ITR have got "processing confirmation" by the IT department.

If you have not still verified your ITR, you can do so following 6 modes. You will not even have to physically send it to Income Tax office. Just follow the e-verification method.

Check out 6 modes to e-verify your ITR

1. e-Verify using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

2. e-Verify after generating Aadhaar OTP

3. e-Verify using existing Aadhaar OTP

4. e-Verify using existing Electronic Verification Code (EVC)

5. e-Verify after generating Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through Bank Account

6. e-Verify after generating Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through Demat Account



The ITR that you would have filed this year is for Assessment year 2023-2024 or Financial year is for the income earned between 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.