Just 8 Days Left To Change Your Aadhaar Card Name, Address, Date Of Birth For FREE

New Delhi: Over the next 8 days, Aadhaar card holders can update their Aadhaar details for free as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will not charge citizens to update documents in their Aadhaar online.

Residents were asked to take advantage of the free document updating service on the myAadhaar portal as part of the decision, which was made as part of the Digital India project.

UIDAI had previously tweeted, "...you may now upload Proof of Identity & Proof of Address documents online at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in ‘FREE OF COST’ from 15 March - June 14, 2023".

Keep Demographic Details Updated to Strengthen Your #Aadhaar.

If your Aadhaar had been issued 10 years ago & had never been updated - you may now upload Proof of Identity & Proof of Address documents online at https://t.co/CbzsDIBUbs ‘FREE OF COST’ from 15 March - June 14, 2023. pic.twitter.com/CFsKqPc2dm — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 16, 2023

The free service is being offered from March 15 to June 14, but only on the myAadhaar portal. As before, it will still cost Rs 50 to use the service at physical Aadhaar centres. The UIDAI has been pushing residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic facts, especially if Aadhaar was granted 10 years back and never got updated. This will increase the success rate of authentication and contribute to better service delivery and increased convenience of living.

Residents have two options if they need to update their demographic information (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc.): they can use the standard online update service or go to the local Aadhar centre. In these situations, standard fees will be charged.

How To Change Your Aadhaar Card Name, Address, Date Of Birth For Free

Step 1: Login on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Choose ‘Document Update’ and click the option. Your existing details will be displayed.

Step 3: Verify the details and click on the next hyper-link.

Step 4: Choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address document from the dropdown list

Step 5: Upload the scanned copies and proceed to make payment

The Aadhaar number has become a widely recognised form of identification for Indian citizens during the past ten years. Aadhaar-based identification is used for service delivery in around 1,200 government initiatives and programmes, which are managed by both the federal government and state governments. In addition, a number of other services offered by service providers, like as financial institutions like banks and NBFCs, are also utilising Aadhaar to easily authenticate and onboard consumers.

Aadhaar number holders are permitted, under the Aadhaar Enrollment and Updating Rules, 2016, to update their supporting papers in Aadhaar at least once every ten years from the date of enrollment in order to maintain the accuracy of their data.