Key Rules Changes From June 1: Aadhaar Updates, LPG Cylinder Prices, And More

New Delhi: Get ready for several important changes in June regarding Aadhar card updates, LPG cylinder price and new driving license rules, etc. These changes could affect your daily routines and possibly increase your household expenses.

Let’s delve into the key modification starting June 1st:

- LPG cylinder prices

Starting June 1, Oil companies will be changing the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, as they do every month. The prices are reviewed and revised on the first day of each month. These companies lowered the prices of LPG cylinders in May. There’s a possibility that they might do the same for commercial cylinders this time around. (Also Read: From HDFC To IDFC: 4 Important Credit Card Changes You Need To Know)

- Bank Holidays

Banks will remain closed for 10 days in June, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Thi includes Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays as well as other holidays like Raj Sankranti and Eid-ul-Adha. (Also Read: HDFC Bank To Stop SMS Alerts For Small UPI Transactions Starting From THIS Date: Find Out Why)

- Aadhaar card update

Good news for Aadhar card holders! You can update your information on the ID for free online until June 14. Alternatively, if you prefer to update it offline you can do so by paying Rs 50 for each update. This service is exclusively available on the myAadhar portal until June 14 as per UIDAI.

- Driving Licence

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in India has introduced new rules for getting a driving license. Starting June 1, 2024 you’ll have the option to take your driving test at private driving training centers of government RTOs. This centers will now be authorised to conduct tests and grant certifications for license eligibility.

Here are some important fines to keep in mind:

- Overspeeding fines range from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000.

- Driving without a license will result in a Rs 500 fine.

- Not wearing a helmet or seatbelt will incur a Rs 100 fine.

- Minors caught driving will face a hefty fine of Rs 25,000 and will be ineligible for a driving license until the age of 25.