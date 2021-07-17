हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kisan Sarathi

Kisan Sarathi platform launched to boost agri income, here’s how it’ll benefit farmers

Using the Kisan Sarathi digital platform, farmers can get information about crop and crop production.

Kisan Sarathi platform launched to boost agri income, here’s how it’ll benefit farmers

New Delhi: The Indian government has launched the ‘Kisan Sarathi' platform, in a bid to provide additional support to millions of farmers to get crucial information at their fingertips. 

The scheme was launched by the Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with the Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar via video conferencing on Friday (July 16). 

What is the Kisan Sarathi platform? 

Using the Kisan Sarathi digital platform, farmers can get information about crop and crop production, among other things that will help them in improving the quantity of their produce. 

With the help of the Kisan Sarathi platform, farmers will be able to get information about good crop practices, the right amount of produce and many other basic things. The information related to the crop is directly provided by scientists. 

Moreover, farmers can also learn new farming methods using the Kisan Sarathi platform, which has been launched by the Indian government on the 93rd Foundation Day of ICAR. Also Read: 'COVID-19 becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated': US official as Delta variant wreaks havoc

On the launch, Vaishnaw said that many ministries are coming together to benefit the farmers. He also noted that farmers and traders will be able to buy and sell crops easily with the information shared on the newly launched digital platforms for the country’s farmers. Meanwhile, Tomar also termed Kisan Sarathi as an important platform for farmers. Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 17, 2021: Petrol prices hiked again to record highs, check rates in your city

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kisan SarathiAshwini VaishnawNarendra Singh Tomar
Next
Story

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 17, 2021: Petrol prices hiked again to record highs, check rates in your city

Must Watch

PT6M47S

DNA: Journey of Asha Kandara being an Rajasthan Administrative Service Officer from sweeper