Kotak Mahindra Bank servers down today: Customers facing problems in ATM transactions, net banking; Check what Bank says

Actually, a strange glitch caused numerous Kotak Mahindra Bank account holders to experience issues with their ATM cards and UPI transactions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 07:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Private sector financial service institution, Kotak Mahindra Bank is down as customers are not able to do UPI transactions and ATM cards. From today noon, the bank's account holders are facing this problem and they are not able to do any transactions via phone banking and net banking. It's not clear how much time it will take the lender to return to normalcy. 

Actually, a strange glitch caused numerous Kotak Mahindra Bank account holders to experience issues with their ATM cards and UPI transactions. This caused fear among customers, some of whom reported the problem on social media. Users were unable to access phone banking or online banking to verify their account balance.

However, Kotak Mahindra Bank responds that they are working to resolve the issue. 'Hi! Sorry for the trouble! Our technical team is on top of this & will restore it as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding- Team Kotak', bank tweeted.

Meanwhile, Users who were frustrated posted about their experience on Twitter. Some of them came to Twitter to check if the service is down for all users. 

One user wrote; Kotak cards won't be working either at ATMs or shops- Kotak Mahindra bank servers were down since morning.

Kotak bank your server is not working since morning and the customer has to face inconvenience. I am closing my account. Who will charge these banks?

There's always a technical glitch at Kotak bank or Kotak net banking. Unable to check the balance via phone banking, net banking.

Kotak bank is down since morning. No info et al. No withdraw, no card, no atm. But it is sending promotional mail every now and then. Big thumbs down

