Kotak Mahindra Bank servers down today: Customers facing problems in ATM transactions, net banking; Check what Bank says

New Delhi: Private sector financial service institution, Kotak Mahindra Bank is down as customers are not able to do UPI transactions and ATM cards. From today noon, the bank's account holders are facing this problem and they are not able to do any transactions via phone banking and net banking. It's not clear how much time it will take the lender to return to normalcy.

Actually, a strange glitch caused numerous Kotak Mahindra Bank account holders to experience issues with their ATM cards and UPI transactions. This caused fear among customers, some of whom reported the problem on social media. Users were unable to access phone banking or online banking to verify their account balance.

However, Kotak Mahindra Bank responds that they are working to resolve the issue. 'Hi! Sorry for the trouble! Our technical team is on top of this & will restore it as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding- Team Kotak', bank tweeted.

Hi! Sorry for the trouble! Our technical team is on top of this & will restore it as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Team Kotak KotakCares (KotakCares) December 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Users who were frustrated posted about their experience on Twitter. Some of them came to Twitter to check if the service is down for all users.

One user wrote; Kotak cards won't be working either at ATMs or shops- Kotak Mahindra bank servers were down since morning.

Kotak cards won't be working either at ATM or shops - Kotak Mahindra bank servers are down since morning December 17, 2022

Kotak bank your server is not working since morning and the customer has to face inconvenience. I am closing my account. Who will charge these banks?

Kotak bank your server is not working since morning and the customer has to face inconvenience. I am closing my account KotakBankLtd RBI . Who will charge these banks? Atul Bhatia (Db69586666) December 17, 2022

There's always a technical glitch at Kotak bank or Kotak net banking. Unable to check the balance via phone banking, net banking.

There's always a technical Glitch at Kotak Bank or kotak Net bankingKotakBankLtd RBI

Unable to check the balance via phone banking, netbanking. pic.twitter.com/QxQpdU3NkP December 17, 2022

Kotak bank is down since morning. No info et al. No withdraw, no card, no atm. But it is sending promotional mail every now and then. Big thumbs down