The Delhi Police has issued a warning to citizens about the potential exploitation of telecom service provider Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited's(MTNL) name and logo in order to defraud consumers through cyber crime.

The Delhi Police, who shared an image of a bogus WhatsApp message on their Twitter handle, stated that there has been a rise in phishing incidents involving the name and emblem of MTNL. The police said in a tweet that it plans to get sensitive information from mobile subscribers under the guise of completing their cell sim and Aadhar card e-KYC.

The hoax message alleges that the e-KYC for the SIM and Aadhar card (Aadhar is misspelled as Addhar in the message) is blocked. This is to obtain the receiver's information in order to carry out fraudulent transactions. "The receiver communicates the information as though he were sharing it with an authorised individual. Scammers were able to infiltrate and obtain the cell phone user's name and address because the message provides the details to demonstrate authenticity, "according to the police.

Beware❗️

There is a sharp spike in fraudulent incidents wherein @MTNLOfficial’s name & logo are being used to commit cyber fraud. Mobile customers receive WhatsApp messages from miscreants on the pretext of KYC updation to retrieve confidential information.@DCP_CCC_Delhi pic.twitter.com/j7HFOVCbxZ — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 19, 2022

The Delhi Police has warned people not to respond with personal details to such questionable communications. It stated that MTNL does not conduct KYC verification using WhatsApp. It further advised against clicking on dubious links or downloading any programmes.

The Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ministry of Communications' Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. According to Statista, MTNL had 21.5 lakh wireless subscribers in Delhi as of June 2021. MTNL GSM subscribers in Mumbai numbered in the tens of thousands. Data breach and fraud in the name of it can do significant harm to its users if they are not cautious to such suspicious messages.

As of December 2021, India had 646 million active internet users aged two and up. They are highly vulnerable to such fraudulent assaults due to their lack of cyber security awareness and literacy. Between 2018 and 2021, the number of cybercrime and fraud incidents reported to the authorities have increased more than fivefold. The Centre and states have established Cyber Cells, and police authorities are constantly raising awareness. Cyber fraud can be reported by calling the Cyber financial fraud helpline-1930 or by visiting the cybercrime website.