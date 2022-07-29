NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
KYC FRAUD

KYC FRAUD ALERT! Scamsters duping people using MTNL's name, check modus operandi and how to remain safe

The hoax message alleges that the e-KYC for the SIM and Aadhar card (Aadhar is misspelled as Addhar in the message) is blocked. This is to obtain the receiver's information in order to carry out fraudulent transactions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 03:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Delhi Police stated that there has been a rise in phishing incidents involving the name and emblem of MTNL.
  • The police said that it plans to get sensitive information from mobile subscribers.
  • Delhi Police has warned people not to respond with personal details to such questionable communications.

Trending Photos

KYC FRAUD ALERT! Scamsters duping people using MTNL's name, check modus operandi and how to remain safe

The Delhi Police has issued a warning to citizens about the potential exploitation of telecom service provider Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited's(MTNL) name and logo in order to defraud consumers through cyber crime.

The Delhi Police, who shared an image of a bogus WhatsApp message on their Twitter handle, stated that there has been a rise in phishing incidents involving the name and emblem of MTNL. The police said in a tweet that it plans to get sensitive information from mobile subscribers under the guise of completing their cell sim and Aadhar card e-KYC. Read More: 

The hoax message alleges that the e-KYC for the SIM and Aadhar card (Aadhar is misspelled as Addhar in the message) is blocked. This is to obtain the receiver's information in order to carry out fraudulent transactions. "The receiver communicates the information as though he were sharing it with an authorised individual. Scammers were able to infiltrate and obtain the cell phone user's name and address because the message provides the details to demonstrate authenticity, "according to the police. Read More: 

 

The Delhi Police has warned people not to respond with personal details to such questionable communications. It stated that MTNL does not conduct KYC verification using WhatsApp. It further advised against clicking on dubious links or downloading any programmes.

MTNL Fraud

The Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ministry of Communications' Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. According to Statista, MTNL had 21.5 lakh wireless subscribers in Delhi as of June 2021. MTNL GSM subscribers in Mumbai numbered in the tens of thousands. Data breach and fraud in the name of it can do significant harm to its users if they are not cautious to such suspicious messages.

As of December 2021, India had 646 million active internet users aged two and up. They are highly vulnerable to such fraudulent assaults due to their lack of cyber security awareness and literacy. Between 2018 and 2021, the number of cybercrime and fraud incidents reported to the authorities have increased more than fivefold. The Centre and states have established Cyber Cells, and police authorities are constantly raising awareness. Cyber fraud can be reported by calling the Cyber financial fraud helpline-1930 or by visiting the cybercrime website.

Live Tv

KYC fraudMTNLMahanagar Telephone Nigam LimitedMTNL calls

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of rising price of LPG cylinders
DNA Video
DNA: Is LPG Cylinder in India less expensive than other nations?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan exposed at 44th Chess Olympiad
DNA Video
DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?