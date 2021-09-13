KYC Frauds: RBI warns customers against online scams; Here’s how to stay safe

Online frauds have increased a lot these days. Keeping that in mind, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a warning to the general public against the rise in fraudulent transactions.

On September 13, RBI in a tweet alerted people against bank frauds that are related to Know Your Customer (KYC) documents. The apex bank warned people that they should never share any kind of personal account-related information with fraudsters. This comes after the bank has received so many complaints and reports on the customers being cheated in the name of KYC updation. People should not share any kind of OTP, card details, PIN number or anything confidential.

RBI said in a tweet, “RBI cautions against frauds in the name of KYC updation.” It also had a link to the press release put out by the RBI.

RBI said, “The usual modus operandi in such cases include receipt of unsolicited communication, such as calls, SMSs, emails, etc., by customer urging him/her to share certain personal details, account/login details/ card information, PIN, OTP, etc. or install some unauthorised/ unverified application for KYC updation using a link provided in the communication. Such communications are also reported to carry threats of account freeze/ block/closure. Once customer shares information over call/message/unauthorised application, fraudsters get access to customer’s account and defraud him/her.”

“Members of public are hereby cautioned not to share account login details, personal information, copies of KYC documents, card information, PIN, password, OTP, etc. with unidentified persons or agencies,” the apex bank added.

RBI further said in a statement that certain details should not be shared via unverified or unauthorised channels/websites or even applications after getting such a request. If this happens, customers should quickly contact their bank branch to cross check documents or information.

The RBI said, “It is also clarified that while the Regulated Entities (REs) are required to undertake periodic updation of KYC, the process of periodic updation of KYC has been simplified to a large extent vide circular dated May 10, 2021. Further, vide circular dated May 5, 2021, REs have been advised that in respect of customer accounts where periodic updation of KYC is due and pending as on date, no restrictions on operations of such account shall be imposed till December 31, 2021, for this reason alone, unless warranted under instructions of any regulator/ enforcement agency/court of law, etc.”

