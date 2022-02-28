Last date for AY 2020-21 ITR verification today, check out 6 modes and process to verify ITR

New Delhi: Today is the last date for verification for AY 2020-21. In order to complete the process of filing of the ITR, you must also verify your Income Tax Returns. Without verification within the stipulated time, an ITR is treated as invalid.

The ITR that you would have filed for the above Assessment year or Financial year is for the income earned between 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019.

CBDT has reminded tax payers to file their verification before the deadline gets over.

TODAY is the last date to verify your ITR filed for AY 2020-21! Don't miss out on the final chance to verify your ITR! #VerifyNow

It may be recalled that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had in December last year announced that it has provided one-time relaxation for verification of e-filed ITRs for AY 2020-21 which are pending for verification due to non-submission of ITR-V form or pending e-Verification. The CBDT had extended verification of e-filed ITRs for AY 2020 till 28 February 2022.

“…in respect of all ITRs for Assessment Year 2020-21 which were uploaded electronically by the taxpayers within the time allowed under section 139 of the Act and which have remained incomplete due to non submission of ITR-V Form pending e-Verification, the Board , in exercise of its powers under section 119(2)(a) of the Act, hereby permits verification of such returns either by sending a duly signed physical copy of ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru through speed post or through EVC/OTP modes as listed in para 1 above. Such verification process must be completed by 28.02.202,” said a CBDT circular.

Central Board of Direct Taxes acknowledged that large number of electronically filed ITRs for the Assessment Year 2020- 21 still remain pending with the Income-tax Department for want of receipt of a valid ITR-V Form at CPC, Bengaluru or pending e-Verification from the taxpayers concerned.

This relaxation, however, shall not apply in those cases, where during the intervening period, Income-tax Department has already taken recourse to any other measure as specified in the Act for ensuring filing of tax return by the taxpayer concerned after declaring the return as non-est, the circular further mentioned.