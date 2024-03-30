Latest HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank Vs SBI FD Rates 2024: Check Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits

New Delhi: Fixed deposits (FDs) are quite popular because they offer stability even when the market is unpredictable. Unlike investments that depend on how well the market does, FDs give you a fixed interest rate right from the start. This means you know exactly how much you'll get, which makes it a safe choice, especially if you don't want to take risks.

Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates from HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and ICICI Bank for deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Latest HDFC Bank's FD Interest Rate

- For deposits ranging from 7 days to 14 days, the interest rate is 3 percent for the general public and 3.5 percent for senior citizens.

- For deposits from 15 days to 29 days, the interest rate remains the same at 3 percent for the general public and 3.5 percent for senior citizens.

- For deposits between 30 days to 45 days, the interest rate is 3.5 percent for the general public and 4 percent for senior citizens.

- The interest rates increase gradually as the deposit tenure increases, reaching a maximum of 7 percent for the general public and 7.75 percent for senior citizens for a tenure of 5 years 1 day to 10 years.

Latest State Bank of India’s FD Interest Rate

- For deposits from 7 days to 45 days, the interest rate is 3.5 percent for the general public and 4 percent for senior citizens.

- For deposits ranging from 46 days to 179 days, the interest rate is 4.75 percent for the general public and 5.25 percent for senior citizens.

- The interest rates increase with longer tenures, reaching a maximum of 6.8 percent for the general public and 7.3 percent for senior citizens for a tenure of 1 year to less than 2 years.

Latest ICICI Bank’s FD Interest Rates

ICICI Bank offers similar interest rates as HDFC Bank and SBI, with rates ranging from 3 percent to 7 percent for the general public and 3.5 percent to 7.5 percent for senior citizens, depending on the deposit tenure.