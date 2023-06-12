Private Bank Latest FD Rates 2023: Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Of Axis Bank vs HDFC vs ICICI vs Yes Bank Compared

New Delhi: In India, risk-averse people always consider parking savings in FDs. But which bank should be considered is a hard task to do as there are numerous options available in the country. Here we come with a comparison of top private lenders' FD rates. This comparison may be handy to park your hard-earned money at the place from where you can get maximum returns.

The greatest FD interest rates for balances under Rs 2 crore on certain tenors are listed below from private banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and Axis Bank.

Latest HDFC Bank FD Rates 2023

For terms ranging from seven days to ten years, HDFC Bank offers interest rates for regular residents between 3 percent and 7.25 percent. The duration of 4 years and 7 months carries the highest interest rate of 7.25 percent. These prices are valid starting on May 29, 2023.

Latest ICICI Bank FD Rates 2023

For tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years, ICICI Bank offers interest rates to regular citizens between 3 and 7.1 percent. The 15- to 18-month and 18- to 2-year terms are available at the maximum interest rate of 7.1 percent. These rates will be in effect starting on February 24, 2023.

Latest Axis Bank FD Rates 2023

For regular people, Axis Bank offers interest rates ranging from 3.5 percent to 7.1 percent. The tenures with the highest interest rate, 7.1 percent, are 13 months through 14 months, 15 months through 16 months, 16 months through 17 months, and 17 months through 18 months. These prices are valid starting on May 18, 2023.

Latest Yes Bank FD Rates 2023

For tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years, Yes Bank offers interest rates for regular residents between 3.25 percent and 7.75 percent. The longest loan term, 18 months to less than 36 months, carries the highest interest rate of 7.75 percent. These tariffs will take effect on May 2, 2023.