LIC Dhan Rekha Policy: Check eligibility, benefits and more

New Delhi: The Life Insurance Corporation of India, or LIC, has been providing excellent policies to its consumers on a regular basis. LIC is one of the few insurance organisations in the country where one can invest without danger, meaning that the money invested here is deemed safe. This corporation is, in fact, run by the government. LIC has now unveiled a massive plan.

LIC Dhan Rekha Policy

The name of this insurance policy, according to LIC, is 'Dhan Rekha.' If the policy is in good standing, a specified portion of the Sum Assured will be paid out as a survival benefit at regular periods. That means this programme will provide you with enormous rewards.

What is the eligibility for the policy?

The policy's unique feature is that when it matures, the policyholder would get the entire sum insured without any deductions for amounts already received. This scheme allows you to invest a minimum of Rs 2 lakh in the money covered. While there is no maximum quantity, there is a minimum amount. It can be taken in the name of a child from the age of 90 days to the age of eight years, according to the investment conditions. Likewise, the maximum age limit is from 35 to 55 years old.

Plan launched in 3 term

This policy was adopted by the corporation with three separate phrases..

In this, these three terms are 20 years, 30 years and 40 years.

You can select any one term from it.

You have to pay a premium amount according to the terms.

If you opt for the term of 20 years, then you will have to pay a premium for 10 years.

If you choose a term of 30 years, then you will have to pay a premium for 15 years.

If you choose a term of 40 years, then you will have to pay a premium for 20 years.

Apart from this, you can also pay a single premium.

