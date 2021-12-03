LIC Jeevan Umang Policy: Deposit as little as Rs 44 to get Rs 27.60 lakh, here’s how

New Delhi: From time to time, LIC offers fantastic deals to its consumers. You may secure your and your family's future by investing in these plans. In this case, LIC has a special scheme called Jeevan Umang Policy, in which you can invest and get significant returns. Let's spread the word about this fantastic policy.

LIC Jeevan Umang Policy

In many ways, the Jeevan Umang policy differs from previous programs. This coverage is available to anyone aged 90 days to 55 years. This is a long-term investment strategy. Along with life insurance, a lump sum payment is provided at maturity. After maturity, a yearly fixed income will be deposited into your account. The lump sum payment will be paid to the policyholder's family members and nominee after the policyholder's death. Another benefit of this plan is that it covers you for up to 100 years.

Rs 27.60 lakh will be received

If you pay a monthly premium of Rs 1302 on this policy, you will pay Rs 15,298 in a year. If you keep this policy for 30 years, the money will be around Rs 4.58 lakh. From the 31st year onwards, the company will pay you a return of Rs 40,000 every year on your investment. If you take a Rs 40,000 annual return from 31 to 100 years, you'll collect almost Rs 27.60 lakh.

Policyholder also gets the benefit of term rider

A term rider benefit is also available under this policy in the event of the investor's accidental death or disability. Market risk has no bearing on this policy. The revenues and losses of LIC have a clear impact on this policy. This policy qualifies for a tax exemption under section 80C of the Internal Revenue Code. If someone wishes to get a LIC Jeevan Umang Policy, he must insure himself for at least Rs 2 lakh.

