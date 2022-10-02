NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
LIC MUTUAL FUND

LIC 'Multicap' mutual fund to open on October 6: Know key details before investing

LICMF Multicap Fund would drive its investment strategy from its in-house developed Macro Based Valuation Check (MVC).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 07:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • LIC Mutual Fund's Multicap Fund will open on October 6
  • The New Fund Offer (NFO) will close on October 20, 2022
  • First-tier benchmark for the fund is NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI

Trending Photos

LIC 'Multicap' mutual fund to open on October 6: Know key details before investing

LIC Mutual Fund has announced that it will launch 'LICMF Multicap Fund' or 'LICMF Multicap' on October 6. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will close on October 20, 2022. Thus, the NFO will be open for 15 days. After this, the scheme will reopen for ongoing subscription on November 2, 2022.

LICMF Multicap Fund is an open-ended equity investment tool and it's proceeds will be invested across all market capitalization segments. According to reports, the LICMF Multicap Fund will invest 25 per cent each in large, mid and small-cap stocks and the remaining 25 per cent will be invested across market capitalization at the discretion of the fund manager. 

The company said that LICMF Multicap Fund's focus on Large, Mid and Small-cap funds will offer a disciplined diversification.

Also Read: Good News for Senior Citizens! Now earn more from Senior Citizen Savings Scheme

Minimum subscription amount for each plan i.e. Direct Plan and Regular Plan in all options/sub-options: Rs 5,000 and in multiple of Re 1 thereafter.

Additional Investment: Rs 500 and in multiple of Re 1 thereafter.  The minimum Redemption amount will be Rs 500 or account balance whichever is lower.

Switch during NFO: In case of investors opting to switch into the Scheme from existing Schemes of LIC Mutual Fund (Subject to completion of the lock-in period, if any) during the New Fund Offer period, the minimum amount is Rs 5,000/-and in multiple of Re 1/-thereafter.

There is no minimum amount requirement, in case of investors opting to switch “all units” from any existing schemes of LIC Mutual Fund to this Scheme. During the NFO period (Switch request will be accepted up to 3.00 p.m. until the last day of the NFO and the switch in will be processed on the allotment date of the NFO. 

Also Read: Personal loan, home loan EMIs of these banks get costlier; Is your lender also on the list?

LICMF Multicap Fund would drive its investment strategy from its in-house developed Macro Based Valuation Check (MVC) thus adjusting the allocation of stocks in line with the evolving macro variables.

First-tier benchmark: NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI

Liquidity: Units may be purchased or redeemed at NAV related prices, subject to applicable Loads (if any), on every Business Day on an ongoing basis, commencing not later than 5 (five) Business Days from the date of allotment. 

Redemption: The Mutual Fund will dispatch Redemption proceeds within 10 Business Days from the date of acceptance of Redemption request.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day