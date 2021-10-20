LIC Mutual Funds: Check top 5 LIC MF schemes that doubled money in last 5 years

New Delhi: Planning to invest in a safe investment that provides bumper returns? If yes, then the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India’s subsidiary LIC Mutual Fund could be one of the most suitable options for you.

The LIC affiliate offers various mutual fund schemes that invest in both equity and debt fund schemes. Some of the LIC Mutual Fund schemes have given double-digit returns in the last 5 years, offering 16.5 per cent to 18.5 per cent annual returns.

LIC MF Large Cap Fund

In the last five years, LIC MF Large Cap Fund has given returns at 16.3 per cent CAGR. If you have invested Rs 1 lakh in the scheme five years ago then your money would have increased to Rs 2.12 in the scheme.

LIC MF Tax Plan

LIC MF Tax Plan has given 16.5 per cent CAGR return in 5 years. In 5 years, Rs 1 lakh invested in the scheme would have become Rs 2.14 lakh. Moreover, a monthly investment of Rs 5000 would have become Rs 5.08 lakh.

LIC MF ETF- Nifty 50

LIC MF ETF Nifty 50 has provided 17.66 per cent returns on an annualised basis in the last 5 years. If you had invested Rs 1 lakh in the scheme, then your fund would have increased to Rs 2.26 lakh.

LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund

LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund has successfully one of the best returns in comparison to other mutual fund products. For instance, investors have received an 18.41% CAGR return in the last five years in this scheme.

LIC MF ETF- Sensex

LIC MF ETF- Sensex has provided an 18.5 per cent CAGR return to investors in 5 years. If you had invested Rs 1 lakh in the scheme, then your invested money would have increased to Rs 2.24 lakh in five years in the scheme.

