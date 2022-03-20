LIC Policyholders Alert! Here's how to revive your lapsed LIC policy before THIS date

New Delhi: The campaign to resurrect lapsed LIC policies for policyholders will finish next week, on March 25. The Life Insurance Corporation of India, or LIC, made a major grant to its policyholders in February to help them deal with the pandemic and the financial and health concerns that come with it. According to a press release, the state-run insurance giant is in the process of offering its subscribers the opportunity to renew their lapsed policies for the current fiscal year. The LIC is launching this campaign for the second time.

LIC is undertaking a unique policy revival campaign for individual lapsed plans till March 25. The campaign had begun on February 7. Policies that have lapsed during the premium paying term but have not yet finished the policy term are eligible to be revived under this campaign.

"In light of the current circumstances, discounts in late fees are being offered for plans other than Term Assurance and High Risk Plans, based on total premiums paid." There are no exceptions in terms of medical needs. "Eligible Health and Micro Insurance plans are also eligible for late fee discounts," LIC stated in a press statement.

"Policies of certain qualified plans can be resurrected under this special revival campaign within five years of the date of the first unpaid premium, subject to certain limitations and conditions," the IPO-bound insurer noted in its statement.

"While the current Covid-19 pandemic scenario has highlighted the importance of mortality protection, this campaign provides an excellent opportunity for LIC policyholders to reactivate their policies, restore life cover, and ensure financial security for their families." the press release added.

"Policies that have expired during the premium-paying term but have not yet finished the policy term are eligible to be resurrected in this campaign." "it further added.

There are no exceptions in terms of medical needs. According to the statement, eligible health and micro insurance policies are also eligible for the late fee reduction.

The insurer is offering a 20% late fee waiver for conventional and health policies with a total receivable premium of up to Rs one lakh, with a maximum limit of Rs 2,000. Similarly, for premiums greater than Rs 3 lakh, the rebate granted is 30%, with a ceiling of Rs 3,000.

Concessions offered in late fee for eligible policies:

a. Up to Rs 1,00,000 — 20% Late Fee Concession; Maximum Concession: Rs 2,000

b. From Rs 100,001 to Rs 3,00,000 — Late Fee Concession: 25%; Maximum Concession: Rs 2,500

c. From Rs 3,00,001 and more – Late Fee Concession: 30%; Maximum Concession: Rs 3,000

d. The concession will be 100% for Micro Insurance Plans and will be granted in full.

High risk plans, such as term assurance and multiple risk insurance, are not included in this range.

Live TV

#mute